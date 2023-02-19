CITYPARK draws visitors with art instillation prior to opening game

CITYPARK isn’t just home to the St. Louis CITY SC, but now it is also home to an art instillation called “Pillars of the Valley.”
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITYPARK isn’t just home to the St. Louis CITY SC, but now it is also home to an art instillation called “Pillars of the Valley.”

The art piece by Damon Davis was unveiled today at CITYPARK. It shares the story of Mill Creek Valley, which was a predominantly Black neighborhood that was demolished in the 1950s.

The exhibit is located at Market and 22nd street, which is at the southwest corner of CITYPARK stadium.

The project is in collaboration with The Great Rivers Greenway and Damon Davis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

