15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in St. Charles last night.

The St. Charles police responded to shots fired at 8:50pm at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

There the officers discovered a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy who were robbed in the area of Oak Ave. and Perry St. by two suspects.

The victims were approached by the suspects who announced a robbery and pulled out a handgun, eventually shooting into the vehicle and hitting the 15-year-old.

The 17-year-old boy drove to the hospital where he called in the robbery to police. The 15-year-old girl died at the hospital from her wounds.

The 17-year-old said they were told to meet in the area that the robbery occurred. The reason why is still unknown.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309

News4 will update this story as we learn more.

