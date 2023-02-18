Temperatures 10-15° above average this weekend

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temps will quickly warm Saturday
  • Breezy Saturday & Sunday
  • Rain Moves In next Wednesday

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry for the afternoon with increasing clouds and a breeze. It will turn overcast in the evening and most will stay dry, but a sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Winds Saturday from the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

Then Sunday starts a bit warmer with a low of 39 and a quick warm-up under sunny skies to a high of 61.

7 Day Forecast
