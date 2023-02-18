Temperatures 10-15° above average this weekend

First Alert Weather:

Temps will quickly warm Saturday

Breezy Saturday & Sunday

Rain Moves In next Wednesday

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry for the afternoon with increasing clouds and a breeze. It will turn overcast in the evening and most will stay dry, but a sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Winds Saturday from the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

Then Sunday starts a bit warmer with a low of 39 and a quick warm-up under sunny skies to a high of 61.

