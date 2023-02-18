WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade

The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade Saturday. Credit: STL From Above - Justin Barr
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade Saturday.

The engine fire broke out around noon while the float was near the intersection of 7th Street and Shenandoah, parade organizers tell News 4. St. Louis firefighters put the fire out quickly.

20 people were on the float at the time. Nobody was injured.

