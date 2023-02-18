U.S. Chess officials investigating allegations against SLU chess coach

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A local chess coach and grandmaster is accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Attorney Al Watkins, who said he represents Alejandro Ramirez, confirmed to News 4 on Friday that his client was under investigation by U.S. Chess officials for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing U.S. chess champion Jennifer Shahade. The two-time women’s chess champion posted her allegations on Twitter Wednesday.

Friday morning, Shahade shared in a tweet that several other women later contacted her with their own stories regarding Ramirez.

Watkins said Ramirez denies the allegations.

Ramirez has coached at Saint Louis University since 2016. He is on administrative leave during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
Crews fixing the utility pole the driver crashed into at Route B and New Town Boulevard
1 teen killed, 5 others injured in overnight crash in St. Charles County
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road

Latest News

Businesses in Soulard are preparing for Mardi Gras to takeover.
Soulard is ready for Mardi Gras
The St. Louis Blues have signed a 5-year-old to a one-day contract.
Blues sign 5-year-old to 1-year contract
With a record number of retirements projected over the next several years, companies within the...
‘You can make bank:’ As skilled laborer shortage worsens, St. Louis companies say stigma surrounding
mistrial
St. Louis judge declares mistrial after medical emergency in courtroom
mistrial
St. Louis judge declares mistrial after medical emergency in courtroom