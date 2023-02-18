U.S. Chess officials investigating allegations against SLU chess coach

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A local chess coach and grandmaster is accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Attorney Al Watkins, who said he represents Alejandro Ramirez, confirmed to News 4 on Friday that his client was under investigation by U.S. Chess officials for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing U.S. chess champion Jennifer Shahade. The two-time women’s chess champion posted her allegations on Twitter Wednesday.

Friday morning, Shahade shared in a tweet that several other women later contacted her with their own stories regarding Ramirez.

Watkins said Ramirez denies the allegations.

Ramirez has coached at Saint Louis University since 2016. He is on administrative leave during the investigation.

