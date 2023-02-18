Thieves steal $50,000 in fashion items from New York store

Surveillance video captured thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Givenchy store in Manhattan. (WABC, NYPD, CNN)
By WABC staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - An early morning heist was caught on camera.

Thieves broke into a luxury store in Manhattan and made off with tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

It was like a private shopping event, but no one paid for anything. The suspects had the Givenchy store in the SoHo neighborhood all to themselves Saturday morning.

Several hours before the store even opened, cameras caught them as they picked through pricey merchandise and loaded their bags full of it.

“It’s extremely brazen and it’s not the first time you’ve heard of something like this in the city,” one shopper said.

The Givenchy shop has guards.

It’s not clear what time the guards started that day, but wood was later placed over the glass door the burglars broke.

Bags and clothes go for thousands and can easily be resold. While the city isn’t seeing a spike in burglaries as a whole, SoHo is seeing an uptick.

“I’m not worried, but just amazed and surprised of what is going on and has been going on and it makes you so sad,” another shopper described.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, there were 12 burglaries in SoHo, data shows. That’s up from the same period last year when there were nine.

A couple visiting from Washington, D.C. was mindful about what may have prompted the crime.

“People, when they get hungry, they do things that oftentimes some of us can’t even imagine doing, but for them it’s obviously a need of some type, you know? Unfortunately, as we continue to kind of have this gap in wealth, stuff like this probably will continue to happen.”

Police were looking for four suspects.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
Crews fixing the utility pole the driver crashed into at Route B and New Town Boulevard
1 teen killed, 5 others injured in overnight crash in St. Charles County
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road

Latest News

Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Ohio toxic train crash raising health concerns
Surveillance video captured thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from a...
Thieves steal $50,000 in items from Givenchy store
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
A man is charged with two federal hate crimes in Los Angeles.
Hate crime charges for suspect accused of shooting Jewish men