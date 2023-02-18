Sunny & Even Warmer Sunday
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Breezy & Warmer Tomorrow
- Above Average Temperatures Through Thursday
- Widespread rain expected on Wednesday
Tonight: A few sprinkles are possible this evening and overnight but the clouds & sprinkles clear out prior to daybreak tomorrow
Tomorrow: Temperatures will sit about 15° above average with a high temperature at 62° under full sun.
This week: More warm days ahead of us. The main opportunity to watch for rain is Wednesday. First, we’ll have showers along the warm front, and then a second batch of rain or maybe even a few thunderstorms as the cold front moves in.
