Sunny & Even Warmer Sunday

First Alert Weather:

Breezy & Warmer Tomorrow

Above Average Temperatures Through Thursday

Widespread rain expected on Wednesday

Tonight: A few sprinkles are possible this evening and overnight but the clouds & sprinkles clear out prior to daybreak tomorrow

Tomorrow: Temperatures will sit about 15° above average with a high temperature at 62° under full sun.

This week: More warm days ahead of us. The main opportunity to watch for rain is Wednesday. First, we’ll have showers along the warm front, and then a second batch of rain or maybe even a few thunderstorms as the cold front moves in.

