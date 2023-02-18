Student expresses safety concerns at dental center after bullets shatter building’s windows

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Boarded up windows outside of the St. Louis Dental Center cover up the damage bullets caused less than a week ago.

“We love the community we serve; we love our patients, we have great personal relationships with them and its heartbreaking to have someone cancel when they feel unsafe,” said one dental student.

St. Louis metropolitan police say on Sunday just before 1 p.m., a student attending the A.T. Still University’s school of dentistry reported someone shot out some the building’s windows. Police tell News 4 three windows sustained damage. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

It’s the latest incident raising safety concerns among students taking part in this dental program at the center.

This student that spoke to News 4 wanted to be anonymous to protect their identity, so they will be referred to as student.

“Student leadership, beyond a shadow of a doubt has been bringing security concerns,” said the student. “Since we got here, there have been several murders in the immediate vicinity. Myself, and a few other students witnessed a young man that was murdered right across the street from us within 20 yards from where I was standing.”

The St. Louis dental school operates through a partnership between Affinia Healthcare and S.T. Still University. Students say despite other incidents like this weekend’s damage to the building, their demands for safety changes haven’t been met.

These are just some of the other calls for service within a one block radius of the school in the last year:

1 shots fired

6 auto thefts

21 disturbance calls

4 destruction of property

1 shooting

And 6 instances when the crisis response unit was activated

“If nothing could be done to equip the existing security we had to improve outcomes for the security side of things, [we asked if] we could outsource it to a company with better training and resources, and that has not occurred,” said the student. “We asked for more patrols. We asked for a guard post to be put in the parking lot, so that people would be forced to monitor the entire premises and to my knowledge, nothing has come of any of that.”

Affinia Healthcare and ATSU released a joint statement in response to students concerns about security:

“Student, patient and employee safety is always a top priority. The university is currently evaluating additional security options at the saint louis dental center.”

“A lot of say, and not a lot of doing,” said Michael.

Michael, who served as a security guard for the dental center for two years, says he left his job in October 2022 because he felt like Affinia and ATSU leadership did not listen to safety concerns.

“A.T. was promised a third security officer, we never got a third security officer. There was only two. We never had more than two officers here. [Were] always short staffed,” said Michael “It puts people’s safety at risk, and I didn’t want to be a part of it no more.”

Students hope the facility’s leadership will listen to their demands and make the necessary changes

“We want to learn. We want to serve our patients. We want to serve this community and we want to be here, and we want everyone inside this facility to feel safe at all times,” said the student.

