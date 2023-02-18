St. Louis native Ready to cover inaugural season for Apple TV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dreams become a reality soon for St. Louis CITY SC, as their inaugural season begins on the road February 25 and their first home match at City Park is March 4.

St. Louisan Taylor Twellman will be commentating the match on Apple TV’s MLS coverage this year. It’s a new venture for Twellman who’s been ESPN’s lead soccer analyst for over a decade.

“For 27 years, Major League Soccer has had to do anything and everything they could to get their brand out there and now they’re aligned with a brand in a media company that has the same ambition as theirs to grow,” Twellman says.

Growing up and playing soccer here, he says he couldn’t have dreamt that St. Louis would finally have its own team playing at the highest level. Twellman who played for the US men’s national team hopes that more homegrown players will take over the soccer scene.

“We all saw what David Freese did for the St. Louis Cardinals that’s going to be trumped times ten the moment that St. Louis kid plays for St. Louis City because this city, since the 1950s, has been doing soccer for a living,” Twellman says.

