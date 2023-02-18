St. Louis man lists Soulard Airbnb for $1000 for Mardi Gras weekend

By Melanie Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Soulard man is charging $1000 a night for visitors wanting to stay at his Airbnb apartment for Mardi Gras weekend.

“It’s a little nerve wracking in some ways because you got a lot of people coming here and they don’t necessarily respect the area,” neighbor, Jonathan Wooddrome says.

The man tells News 4 the reason for the high price is to discourage visitors from throwing parties and trashing the neighborhood.

“Parking is not easy and you probably don’t want to drink and drive,” says Woodbine.

The Great Grizzly Bar on Geyer Avenue hired undercover police to protect Mardi Gras festivities and party goers.

“There’s so many people you just have to be ready for anything, says owner, Joe Schultz. “This is the highlight of the whole year for us and I think every other bar in the neighborhood.”

