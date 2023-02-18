St. Louis judge declares mistrial after medical emergency in courtroom

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis judge declared a mistrial in a murder case after a prosecutor suffered a medical emergency in front of a pool of jurors.

During the trial of Cochee Hurn, an already convicted killer who was accused of murder and assault, the prosecutor suffered a medical emergency. Prospective jurors rushed to his aid, and he had to be taken to the hospital. No update on his condition has been provided.

Friday, the presiding judge in St. Louis City sent a letter to Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner stating it was the prosecutor’s third medical incident in the last year, further writing he has 13 murder trials and 73 other pending cases.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office previously said they would not speak on personal health issues.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.