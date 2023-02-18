Soulard businesses ready for Mardi Gras

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Businesses in Soulard are preparing for Mardi Gras to take over.

“Hopefully, we just get crushed with people and we learn the bar and we get used to ourselves and get used to the systems and we’re really excited to be part of it,” said Patrick Webster, owner of the Hi-Hat Lounge.

Hi-Hat Lounge is a brand-new bar on Russell Boulevard. After months of renovations to the building, Webster told News 4 his team is ready.

“I found this building and I fell in love with it, and I love Soulard and I love the neighborhood, and they’ve been fantastic so far working with us. I am pumped to be here, can’t wait,” he said.

Over at 1860 Saloon and Hardshell Café, owner Tom Gullickson is looking forward to the sea of Mardi Gras goers. He has owned the business for 17 years and said it’s remarkable what St. Louis has done with the annual celebration.

“It’s changed very much, it’s grown. We used to have to beg people to come down and we’d get a crowd of about 4 or 5 thousand, now we have who can count how many are down here now,” said Gullickson.

