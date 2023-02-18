Redbird Express returning for 2023 season

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – The Redbird Express is returning to the Metro East to get fans to Cardinals games.

For the 2023 season, the service will be provided by Windstar Bus Lines. The change comes after the St. Clair County Transit District was notified by Metro Transit that because of workforce shortages, they could not provide the service for the season.

Tickets cost $15 for the roundtrip service from St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights to Busch Stadium. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes starting three hours before the game and stopping two hours post-game.

Click here to buy tickets or for more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.