Redbird Express returning for 2023 season

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – The Redbird Express is returning to the Metro East to get fans to Cardinals games.

For the 2023 season, the service will be provided by Windstar Bus Lines. The change comes after the St. Clair County Transit District was notified by Metro Transit that because of workforce shortages, they could not provide the service for the season.

Tickets cost $15 for the roundtrip service from St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights to Busch Stadium. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes starting three hours before the game and stopping two hours post-game.

Click here to buy tickets or for more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
Crews fixing the utility pole the driver crashed into at Route B and New Town Boulevard
1 teen killed, 5 others injured in overnight crash in St. Charles County
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road

Latest News

Businesses in Soulard are preparing for Mardi Gras to takeover.
Soulard is ready for Mardi Gras
The St. Louis Blues have signed a 5-year-old to a one-day contract.
Blues sign 5-year-old to 1-year contract
A dental center is concerned of safety after building broken into
Safety concerns ignored
With a record number of retirements projected over the next several years, companies within the...
‘You can make bank:’ As skilled laborer shortage worsens, St. Louis companies say stigma surrounding trades must end