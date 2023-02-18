Hard to say goodbye: Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the...
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues announced Friday night that forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari will be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In exchange, the team received Toronto’s 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, along with Ottawa’s 2023 third-round pick. The Blues also picked up forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette from the Leafs.

Abramov played in 33 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, scoring six goals and recording 10 assists. Throughout his career in the AHL, he has played 99 games and collected 13 goals, and 31 assists.

Gaudette was picked up by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round during the 2015 NHL Draft. He played in 39 games for the Marlies, scoring 20 goals and 13 assists. He appeared in 218 NHL regular season games, collecting 27 goals and 43 assists.

Throughout his career as a Blue, O’Reilly scored 97 goals and 172 assists in 327 regular-season games. He also scored 19 goals and 30 assists in 51 postseason games. Acciari collected a total of 10 goals and eight assists as a Blue.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
Crews fixing the utility pole the driver crashed into at Route B and New Town Boulevard
1 teen killed, 5 others injured in overnight crash in St. Charles County
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road

Latest News

Dreams become a reality soon for St. Louis CITY SC, as their inaugural season begins on the...
St. Louis native ready to cover inaugural season for Apple TV
helsley
Spring training reports: Ryan Helsley arbitration, Mikolas and Hudson throw live BP
Dreams become a reality soon for St. Louis CITY SC, as their inaugural season begins on the...
Taylor Twellman ready to cover inaugural season for Apple TV
helsley
Helsley loses arbitration case with Cardinals