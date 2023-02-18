Hard to say goodbye: Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues announced Friday night that forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari will be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In exchange, the team received Toronto’s 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, along with Ottawa’s 2023 third-round pick. The Blues also picked up forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette from the Leafs.

Abramov played in 33 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, scoring six goals and recording 10 assists. Throughout his career in the AHL, he has played 99 games and collected 13 goals, and 31 assists.

Gaudette was picked up by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round during the 2015 NHL Draft. He played in 39 games for the Marlies, scoring 20 goals and 13 assists. He appeared in 218 NHL regular season games, collecting 27 goals and 43 assists.

Throughout his career as a Blue, O’Reilly scored 97 goals and 172 assists in 327 regular-season games. He also scored 19 goals and 30 assists in 51 postseason games. Acciari collected a total of 10 goals and eight assists as a Blue.

