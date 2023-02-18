Downtown hotel to be auctioned next month

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A historic spot near the Enterprise Center will go up for auction next month.

The OYO Hotel has had a long history in St. Louis, with several different names and owners along the way. It will go up for auction online on March 20.

The starting bid is set for $3 million. The building is 13 stories and was built in the 1920s. There are also residences on the top floors.

