Downtown hotel to be auctioned next month

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A historic spot near the Enterprise Center will go up for auction next month.

The OYO Hotel has had a long history in St. Louis, with several different names and owners along the way. It will go up for auction online on March 20.

The starting bid is set for $3 million. The building is 13 stories and was built in the 1920s. There are also residences on the top floors.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
Crews fixing the utility pole the driver crashed into at Route B and New Town Boulevard
1 teen killed, 5 others injured in overnight crash in St. Charles County
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road

Latest News

Businesses in Soulard are preparing for Mardi Gras to takeover.
Soulard is ready for Mardi Gras
The St. Louis Blues have signed a 5-year-old to a one-day contract.
Blues sign 5-year-old to 1-year contract
mistrial
St. Louis judge declares mistrial after medical emergency in courtroom
soulard
Soulard businesses ready for Mardi Gras