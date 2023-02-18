Downtown hotel to be auctioned next month
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A historic spot near the Enterprise Center will go up for auction next month.
The OYO Hotel has had a long history in St. Louis, with several different names and owners along the way. It will go up for auction online on March 20.
The starting bid is set for $3 million. The building is 13 stories and was built in the 1920s. There are also residences on the top floors.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.