Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says

A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey. (Source: WABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - A mother says she is wanting answers after her son collapsed and died during football practice.

Elijah Jordan Brown-Garcia, 12, was reportedly running drills last week when he collapsed and became unresponsive.

“Somebody on the phone for 911 or an ambulance should have said to do palpitations on his chest,” Raven Brown, Elijah’s mother, said.

Elijah’s younger brother was also participating in the practice session.

“I don’t think he caught his breath that he needed to get. So, when he got up, he passed out,” Mekhi Stradford, Elijah’s brother, said.

Raven Brown is pushing for all youth sports coaches to be trained in CPR, as she is devastated after losing her 12-year-old son.

“He [Elijah] had so much further to go and so much more time he was supposed to be here,” she said.

Elijah’s mother said her son had an infectious smile and died doing what he loved.

She has also set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

