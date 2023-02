ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 74-year-old woman was killed in a car crash last night in St. Charles county.

Irmgard Terran, 74, was traveling southbound crossing US-61 when a car traveling northbound on US-61 went to turn left onto Dietrich Road, causing Terran to strike the other car.

Terran was pronounced dead at the scene.

