‘You can make bank:’ As skilled laborer shortage worsens, St. Louis companies say stigma surrounding trades must end

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -With a record number of retirements projected over the next several years, companies within the trades industry are scrambling to fill the voids of a severe skilled labor shortage.

According to Linked-In, by 2023 the global talent shortage could reach 85 million people, costing companies trillions of dollars. Worse, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates nearly 25% of the manufacturing workforce is 55 or older, a concerning statistic for those in the industry as new applicants remain scarce.

Hoffmann Brothers said most plumbing calls are emergency in nature and without enough plumbers to respond to customer needs, the company devised a plan.

“We saw a need and the need was, we need more guys,” said Chad Carmen, a plumbing instructor at Hoffmann Brothers. “If we can’t get them to come in the door, can’t get people to come we’re going to build from within.”

Carmen, a plumber of more than 20 years, now teaches a training course within the company, designed for employees looking to advance their careers.

“We have people known as runners, who run parts out to people in the field to save them time,” he said. “Sometimes they stay on the job, ask questions and watch and we thought this was a perfect way to train our own people who may be interested in becoming plumbers.”

The program kicked off a year ago and has been a success, Carmen said. He’s hopeful longstanding stigmas and stereotypes about the trades can be broken down through trade events with local high school students.

“When I was back in high school, it was always, ‘you’ve got to go to college to make a good living,’” said Carmen. “Really not at all, not even close.”

On Friday, Parkway School District hosted its second annual “Trades Day” at Parkway West High School. The event is put on by the Andy Rice Trade Scholarship, a non-profit organization providing opportunities for careers in the trades.

With many high school students encouraged over the years to attend a four-year university, the trades can be a tough sell for some. But others say its the right path for them and they’re eager to graduate with little to no student loan debt.

“I do okay in school but I think this is really fun and it’ll make more money at the beginning, no student debt....I love it,” said junior Lillian Dwyer.

Senior Caleb Fischer said as an underclassman, he was focused on attending college to study law. But after more time spent with his grandfather, father and dad, his opinion changed.

“I really enjoy working with my hands,” said Fischer. “I like electrical stuff and wiring things together.”

For other students at Friday’s event, the day served as an opportunity to broaden their horizons despite already having college plans lined up.

“It’s definitely opened my eyes,” said Ozi Omeni. “Maybe I’ll tell people about it, people that don’t know what they want to be in life. Definitely a good option--definitely a way to get money quickly.”

For students interested in aggressively pursuing a career in the trades, the Special School District offers two technical high schools that boast more than 22 programs for juniors and seniors throughout St. Louis County. Each year, there are around 400 openings for incoming juniors, despite the schools receiving more than 1,300 applications.

“The historical concept that the trades are for people who can’t learn in their regular high school or won’t be successful in college are simply not true and not things we’re seeing here,” said Jacob Lohse, Principal of South Technical College. “Our students are highly sought after and make a great living whether they leave here and join the workforce or go to some sort of post secondary education.”

Many students receive certification upon graduation, which keeps the school’s phone line busy.

“We’re getting calls constantly from companies saying, ‘I can’t find people, I can’t find people, do you have young people coming out or any former students that are looking for work?’” said Jeff Chandler, a counselor at South Technical High School.

A 2019 financial survey found apprentices in plumbing, HVAC and electrical make around $40,000 annually. The average technician makes around $68,000 while an installation manager makes nearly $77,000.

Further, The U.S. Department of Education estimates a two-year public trade school costs about $88,000 less than a four-year public college.

General contractors are also feeling the pain of their subcontractors unable to find laborers.

“It’s become a way trickier thing to schedule a project,” said Scott Pozzo of Chouteau Building Group. “Projects are usually taking longer these days, of course there are supply chain delays, but the backlogs of subcontractors hurt us too.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.