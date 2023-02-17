Woman killed in Penrose neighborhood, second victim in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis Wednesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the two victims were found in the 4800 block of Margaretta with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Friday, police identified the woman as Cha’nelle Brooks, 22, from Sparta, Illinois.

No suspects have been announced in the case.

News 4 is tracking homicides and non-fatal shootings in the City of St. Louis for 2023. To see the comprehensive map, click here.

