Weekend Warm Up!

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • A cold night tonight, lows in the 20s
  • A quick warm up Saturday & Sunday
  • Rain Moves In Wednesday

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry for the afternoon with increasing clouds and a breeze. It will turn overcast in the evening and most will stay dry, but a sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Winds Saturday from the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

Then Sunday starts a bit warmer with a low of 39 and a quick warm up under sunny skies to a high of 61.

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

Feb 17 seven-day
Cold Today But Much Warmer This Weekend
Below normal temperatures today with a high near 38.
Winter Today But A Warmer Weekend
Below normal temperatures today with a high near 38.
A Cold Night Ahead
A Cold Night Ahead
A Cold Night Ahead