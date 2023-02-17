Teaching kids to dial 911 in the age of cell phones

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - With landlines a thing of the past, many parents are struggling to teach their young children how to dial 911. Emergency first responders say it’s a lesson that should start as early as 3 years old.

Leanne Timpone is a mom of two, and a recent conversation at work got her thinking about what to do in an emergency.

“[A client] said her son called 911, he pulled a chair to the wall and called 911 because of a song he knew. So she asked me what is your plan of action for emergencies?” Timpone said she didn’t have an answer.

It’s a question becoming more and more common for first responders, says Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

“It’s evolved from not only being about child education but parent education,” said Gaines.

The education revolves around your cell phone and teaching kids how to find it, unlock it and dial 911.

Gaines says every phone is different which makes it challenging. He recommends trying to keep your phone in one place in the house so in case of a emergency a child knows where to look. He says starting the conversation about emergencies, 911 and first responders can start as young as 3. Practice is key.

“On-the-spot drills, where’s mom’s phone? Where’s dad’s phone at? How do we get into it? What button do we push to call 911? And then pairing that with information like we never prank call 911,” said Gaines.

A study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found 91 percent of elementary-aged students didn’t know how to recognize an emergency and call 911, citing cell phones as a main reason.

But if your child can dial 911, what happens next?

“To be honest, kids are our best callers. Every dispatcher will tell you that. They usually are very calm and they want to help,” said Shelli Dodson, a St. Charles County dispatcher.

She says the biggest thing to teach kids is their home address. Especially if they’re calling from a cell phone.

Timpone has started teaching her 3-year-old their address but still wonders what the best solution is for calling 911. Some other advice she heard was installing a security system with a button or using a ring camera inside the home to connect kids to mom and dad if they’re home with a babysitter.

