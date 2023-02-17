St. Louis City SC reveals its new away jersey

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC revealed it new away jersey Friday morning to rave reviews.

The primary color is a classic looking Arch Gray with the jersey trimmed in the signature City SC Red and Navy Blue. Purina is written across the chest with the City SC crest over the heart.

The jersey features the club’s signature CITY Red accents and a jock tag that is an aerial depiction of the stadium’s iconic and accessible design – a reminder of the community that is woven into the fabric of CITY SC. (City SC)

“As with our home kit, our Spirit Kit is full of symbolism, with numerous nods to our club, our stadium, our fans and our city,” said Lee Broughton, St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Brand Architect. “This jersey is a visual representation of ‘Our CITY, Our Spirit,’ and reminds our players as they’re on the road of their new STL roots and the unwavering support they always have here.”

St. Louis City SC will sport the jersey for its inaugural game to be played February 25 against Austin FC in Austin, TX.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.