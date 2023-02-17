Reports: Helsley loses arbitration hearing against Cardinals

The Cardinals’ closer will earn $2.15 million in 2023.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley throws during the ninth inning of the team's...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On the same day that former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes made waves in Brewers camp by voicing his displeasure with the way his salary arbitration situation played out, a prominent Cardinal has reportedly lost a hearing of his own against St. Louis.

Ryan Helsley reportedly lost his hearing against the Cardinals in his first year of salary arbitration Thursday. He will earn $2.15 million for the upcoming season after filing unsuccessfully at $3 million.

Despite a 9-1 record, 19 saves and a 1.25 ERA for Helsley last season, the Cardinals were evidently able to successfully argue their case as to why one of the best relievers in baseball in 2022 isn’t worth the $3 million that his representation sought in the arbitration process.

After the upcoming season, Helsley has two more years of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The Milwaukee ace Burnes--who lost his case to the Brewers and will earn $750,000 less in salary this season as a result--is a bit closer to free agency than Helsley.

After Thursday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Burnes take advantage of that opportunity when it arrives. He shared with reporters that part of the Brewers’ strategy in the hearing included assigning blame to Burnes for the team missing the playoffs last season.

That, of course, is one of the craziest accusations imaginable. Must have been Burnes’ sub-3.00 ERA, league-leading strikeout total, and 200-inning workload that cost the Brewers the NL Central.

Genesis Cabrera’s is the only remaining Cardinals arbitration case left to be decided.

