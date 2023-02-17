Pritzker tours East St. Louis school to drum up support for universal preschool plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - East St. Louis was on the list of stops for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s universal preschool plan.

On Thursday, Pritzker visited Vivian D. Adams Early Childhood Center in East St. Louis to outline his proposal for hundreds of millions of dollars to go towards education and childcare in Illinois.

Pritzker announced the lofty goal during his State of the State address Wednesday.

Beginning with a $250 million investment this year, Smart Start Illinois is a multi-year plan to provide every child with access to preschool, increase funding to childcare providers to raise wages and quality, invest in new and expanded early childhood facilities, and reach more vulnerable families with early support.

“Access to quality childcare and early childhood education yields better results for children and parents alike,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It gives us the best return on investment of any government expenditure, and it sets our kids up for success in kindergarten, elementary school, and beyond — even yielding higher graduation rates. From home visiting services from birth to age 3, childcare for infants as young as six weeks old, and pre-schools — Smart Start Illinois is a comprehensive plan to build one of the best early childhood systems in the nation.”

East St. Louis School District officials told News 4 the district serves roughly 450 students between two preschools.

“At our Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center, we’re actually bursting at the seams. We do not have any additional classroom space,” said Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, spokesperson for the East St. Louis School District.

The $250 million Smart Start proposed investment in fiscal year 2024 includes:

$75 million in additional funds for the Early Childhood Block Grant to put Illinois on a path to creating more than 20,000 new Pre-K spots for every child who wants one

$130 million for nation-leading Childcare Workforce Compensation Contracts that will stabilize providers and give childcare workers a raise

An additional $40 million for Early Intervention programs to enhance services for families and give providers a raise

$5 million to expand the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Home Visiting Program so more families who want it can receive this early support

In addition to Smart Start investments, other proposed investments being made in the early Childhood Education Space include:

$100 million in capital dollars for early childhood providers to expand existing facilities and build new facilities

$70 million for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP)

$12 million in new funding for scholarships and apprenticeships to expand the childcare workforce

$1.6 million to launch the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a statewide literacy initiative to send free books to children through age 5

The Illinois legislature needs to approve the 2024 state budget by May.

The East St. Louis School District is hosting a career fair on March 11. Applicants can go to estl189.com or call 618-646-3000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.