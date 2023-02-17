Pattonville High School student arrested after social media threat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Maryland Heights Police Department arrested a Pattonville High School student after they posted a threat on social media Thursday.

In a press release, police said the student was under suspension when the threat was made. The student was found at their house and arrested. They were taken to St. Louis County Juvenile Detention for further investigation into the incident.

Police were made aware of the threat around 8 a.m. Thursday. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.