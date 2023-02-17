Pattonville High School student arrested after social media threat

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Maryland Heights Police Department arrested a Pattonville High School student after they posted a threat on social media Thursday.

In a press release, police said the student was under suspension when the threat was made. The student was found at their house and arrested. They were taken to St. Louis County Juvenile Detention for further investigation into the incident.

Police were made aware of the threat around 8 a.m. Thursday. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in...
Teen who escaped from youth facility in North County taken into custody after chase ends in crash in Kirkwood
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
lamar johnson
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Crash during a police chase in September 2021
WATCH: Convicted felon found guilty of being caught with AR-15-style rifle crashes during St. Louis police chase

Latest News

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Ferguson police chief resigns
st. charles riverpointe
Long awaited Riverpointe development underway in St. Charles, Chicken N Pickle expected to open in late summer
train derailed
Frustrations continue to boil over after a train crash in Ohio prompted evacuations
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver