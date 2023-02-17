Man convicted of killing wife at Creve Couer apartment in 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury convicted 42-year-old Adrian Wilson of first-degree murder Friday in the 2020 death of his wife in Creve Couer.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleged Wilson shot and killed his wife, Kimberly Wilson, at their apartment on July 11, 2020. Wilson represented himself in the trial and claimed a stranger killed Kimberly during a burglary.

Her father and a former counselor testified that she feared her husband might kill her because she wanted a divorce and was ready to move out of state.

The murder weapon was never found. The Major Case Squad and Creve Couer Police Department investigated the case. Testifying officers pointed out that Adrian Wilson changed his story about his whereabouts on the night of the murder, and when he said he found the body. Surveillance evidence from a neighbor’s camera and businesses showed his movements around the apartment complex the night of the murder and him driving to Champaign, Illinois, later in the night to pick up his girlfriend.

The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Missouri is life in prison without parole.

