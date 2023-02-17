Man, 65, hit by car, killed in St. Clair County Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in St. Clair County, Illinois Thursday morning.

Police say the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Collinsville Road and Yale Avenue, which is just outside the Collinsville city limits. The victim was trying to cross Collinsville Road when police say he failed to yield to traffic. A 2019 Black GMC truck going east on Collinsville Road then hit the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was not hurt.

