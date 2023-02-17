‘Just stop the violence:’ North County mother pleads for change after daughter injured by gunfire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Adelina Gines describes what she saw in her 9-year-old daughter’s room as a massacre.

“You see bullet holes coming through her window. You see bullet holes shattering her blinds. And you can’t even explain why,” said Gines. “I’m trying to keep myself together.”

Her daughter Andraya’s right forearm is now wrapped in gauze following a shooting incident in which she was caught in the crossfire.

“The trauma hasn’t really hit her at this point in realizing the severity. She says it pains, it aches at times,” said Gines.

The incident happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. near the corner of Patterson and Weithaupt Roads in north St. Louis County. Multiple cars engaged in a gun battle, shooting off bullets as they drove down Weithaupt Road. Gines says she was working that night when Andraya and her father woke up to the exchange of gunfire captured in their doorbell’s camera video.

Some of those bullets pierced through the side panel, blinds and curtains of Andraya’s room.

“When [her father] went up there, she had blood everywhere, and he didn’t realize where she was shot,” said Gines. “And then when he realized, she had a chunk of meat missing from her arm, and then that’s when I got the call. I immediately left work and went into mommy mode.”

Gines says she is grateful her daughter is alive but is also left with frustration.

“When you look at the video and you just see hoodlums, just gunfires, careless, reckless, and there’s nothing you can do,” she said. “Who do you blame? Who can I go after? I don’t have anybody I can be mad at.”

Gines says far too many children have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence across the St. Louis Metro.

“It’s just not safe anymore, at all. And I’ve seen it go from its highest peak, and now it’s at its lowest,” said Gines.

Whether it’s more policing and or youth programs to curb the violence, she says something must change.

“Please, stop it. Just stop the violence. Just stop it. Whatever beef these people have going on, talk about it. They need more mediation; they need more guidance,” said Gines.

Gines says it’s the kind of guidance that requires people in the community to also step up and help quell the violence.

“Somethings going to give. And I hope this wakes somebody up and realize it could’ve been your child,” she said.

St. Louis County Police say the shooting incident is still under investigation.

