Hate mail & complaints to 911: A firefighter’s 20-year battle for hair equality in the St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A dream of being a firefighter was almost differed for St. Louis Fire Department spokesman, Cpt. Garon Patrick Mosby.

“I felt isolated, singled out,” he says,

Choosing to wear his hair in a natural hairstyle known as locs nearly cost him his job when he was younger. Mosby tells News 4 he was repeatedly told to leave work because of his hair.

“I showed up to work. The Battalion Chief came to our engine house, and as expected, I was sent home,” he said.

According to the policy and rule book at the time, “eccentric styles or methods of grooming the scalp shall not be permitted.”

“I grew up on the west side of St. Louis City,” he said. “What’s eccentric to me might not be eccentric or the same version of someone who grew up South of 44.”

“To say one hairstyle is different from the other hairstyle, as long as they meet the requirements of the safety standard, that’s what I was going to push for,” says Chief Dennis Jenkerson of the St. Louis Fire Department.

Chief Jenkerson came with new changes in 2013 when he announced Mosby as the agency’s spokesperson. The historic decision made Mosby the first public information officer with locs in the agency’s 160-year history.

“Someone took time out of their day to tie up a 911 line to complain about my hair, and that wasn’t the only time,” says Mosby.

“The people in the fire department kept telling me, ‘Nope, he’s not it,’” says Jenkerson. “The grooming standards of firefighters has always been an issue. It would depend on who your chief was at the time.”

“Chief and I would go to a lot of events, and we’d see people, and they’d say, ‘Oh My God. You do such a good job. If we could just do something about that hair,’” says Mosby.

His hire would lead to more backlash, including a racist letter being sent to him at work. The contents were so disturbing the FBI got involved.

“It was not so nice mail. It wasn’t somebody saying you’re doing a good job. It was some caricatures,” Mosby says. “Larger lips, larger noses and just inappropriate captions.”

However, with resistance comes reform. In 2021, The Crown Act was passed in St Louis City, which prevents discrimination because of natural hairstyles that include braids and locs.

“I think it’s sad that you have to have legislation for people to just exist and be themselves. It’s sad, but it’s not surprising. I’m happy that people can show up to work and be natural and feel like they belong.”

Today, more than 20 black men are proudly embracing their natural hair on the job as city firefighters.

“We’ve changed the look and the face of what people see and what they believe an officer should look like. Absolutely,” Jenkerson says.

“There’s probably some viewers out there that will say it’s just hair. To that, I will say first and foremost: no one is telling you that you can’t do it,” Mosby says. “Things are a lot different when you’re being denied something.”

For Mosby, it is a reality 20 years in the making to show how much representation matters.

“Black history is just so broad so this might be just a tiny piece somewhere.”

The Crown Act prohibiting hair discrimination has not been passed in the state of Missouri.

The St. Louis Fire Department is currently drafting a new appearance policy which includes changes to the section on hair.

“You have to grow with the times, and I think we’re doing that.”

