Former St. Louis police officer found not guilty of raping 2 women

Lafeal Lawshea attends a hearing before opening arguments of his trial on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis, Mo. Lawshea, a former St. Louis police officer, is accused of drugging and raping two colleagues and trying to stop one accuser from coming forward. Photo by Christian Gooden, POOL(Christian Gooden | Christian Gooden, POOL)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis jury found a former police officer not guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Lafeal Lawshea was arrested on charges that dated back to 2009. During the trial, two women, who were both police officers themselves, took the stand to share similar stories about being raped by Lawshea.

One woman said she recalled going to the strip club with Lawshea and another officer, Torey Phelps, in 2010. She said Lawshea handed her a drink and she kept passing out. At one point in the night, she said she saw Phelps on top of her on Lawshea’s bed.

In a previous trial in December, Phelps was acquitted on charges related to the night.

A second woman testified that Lawshea handed her a drink at a bar in 2009, and then she recalled blacking out and being assaulted by Lawshea. Lawshea’s attorney argued the woman was trying to protect her image after a rumor circulated in the department that she liked to sleep with Black men.

The jury found Lawshea not guilty on both counts of forcible rape.

