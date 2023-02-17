Former St. Louis police officer found not guilty of raping 2 women

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis jury found a former police officer not guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Lafeal Lawshea was arrested on charges that dated back to 2009. During the trial, two women, who were both police officers themselves, took the stand to share similar stories about being raped by Lawshea.

One woman said she recalled going to the strip club with Lawshea and another officer, Torey Phelps, in 2010. She said Lawshea handed her a drink and she kept passing out. At one point in the night, she said she saw Phelps on top of her on Lawshea’s bed.

In a previous trial in December, Phelps was acquitted on charges related to the night.

A second woman testified that Lawshea handed her a drink at a bar in 2009, and then she recalled blacking out and being assaulted by Lawshea. Lawshea’s attorney argued the woman was trying to protect her image after a rumor circulated in the department that she liked to sleep with Black men.

The jury found Lawshea not guilty on both counts of forcible rape.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.