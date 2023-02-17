Ferguson police chief resigns

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall resigned this week from his position, a city official said.

Interim City Manager John Hampton said in a press release Thursday that McCall’s tenure as chief would end February 24. Harry Ditworth will serve as interim police chief.

“We believe his appointment as the interim chief of police will provide the City of Ferguson and its citizens with leadership and stability as we continue our community-based police reform efforts,” the press release said.

No other information was included in the release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in...
Teen who escaped from youth facility in North County taken into custody after chase ends in crash in Kirkwood
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
lamar johnson
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Crash during a police chase in September 2021
WATCH: Convicted felon found guilty of being caught with AR-15-style rifle crashes during St. Louis police chase

Latest News

st. charles riverpointe
Long awaited Riverpointe development underway in St. Charles, Chicken N Pickle expected to open in late summer
train derailed
Frustrations continue to boil over after a train crash in Ohio prompted evacuations
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver
esl
Pritzker tours East St. Louis school to drum up support for universal preschool plan