Ferguson police chief resigns

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall resigned this week from his position, a city official said.

Interim City Manager John Hampton said in a press release Thursday that McCall’s tenure as chief would end February 24. Harry Ditworth will serve as interim police chief.

“We believe his appointment as the interim chief of police will provide the City of Ferguson and its citizens with leadership and stability as we continue our community-based police reform efforts,” the press release said.

No other information was included in the release.

