A Cold Night Ahead

Dry & colder 20s overnight

A Cold Friday, then warmer weekend

A dry and warmer weekend

Thursday night gets cold as skies clear out and lows dip into the mid to low 20s. And Friday is chilly but sunny with a high in the upper 30s.

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry with increasing clouds.

