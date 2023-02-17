A Cold Night Ahead
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Dry & colder 20s overnight
- A Cold Friday, then warmer weekend
- A dry and warmer weekend
Thursday night gets cold as skies clear out and lows dip into the mid to low 20s. And Friday is chilly but sunny with a high in the upper 30s.
For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry with increasing clouds.
