A Cold Night Ahead

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry & colder 20s overnight
  • A Cold Friday, then warmer weekend
  • A dry and warmer weekend

Thursday night gets cold as skies clear out and lows dip into the mid to low 20s. And Friday is chilly but sunny with a high in the upper 30s.

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry with increasing clouds.

7 Day Forecast
