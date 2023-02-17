Bill that doubles salary of St. Louis City aldermen becomes law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill that would double the salary of those elected to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is becoming law, the Mayor’s office told News 4.

The law increases the aldermanic salary from about $36,000 to $72,000 in April when the board shrinks from 28 members 14. Alderpersons are required to work 32 hours a week.

Supporters argue the job of an alderperson, which is technically part-time, takes up enough time that it is a full-time position.

“Just because I don’t want to make the most money, doesn’t mean I, after all these years, shouldn’t make some kind of money,” Alderwoman Sharon Tyus said when the bill was voted on.

Opponents argue that other city employees, such as police officers and others, deserve a similar salary increase.

“That is a slap in the face to every Police Officer as well as to every other St. Louis City employee,” a statement from the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association said at the time the bill was voted on. “St. Louis does not have a problem finding politicians; it has a problem staffing police cars.”

Mayor Tishuara Jones did not sign nor veto the bill. If a bill approved by the Board of Aldermen is not signed or vetoed by the mayor within 20 days of being sent to her desk, it becomes law.

