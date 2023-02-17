5-year-old brings gun onto Town and Country school campus, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Friday morning, Town and Country police received a call to the Principia Lower School campus, where a gun was found inside a 5-year-old’s tote bag.

According to police, a teacher was helping a 5-year-old student in an empty classroom when they discovered the gun inside the child’s bag. Police confirmed that the tote bag and contents inside were immediately confiscated by staff and handed over to the police once they arrived. Authorities said that because of the swift action on part of the staff and police officers, no students were at risk.

Town and Country police are working closely with the school and parents, with authorities stating, “The parents have been fully cooperative, and we are confident that this was an inadvertent incident with no intentions on the part of the student.”

This investigation is still ongoing.

