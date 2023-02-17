5-year-old brings gun onto Town and Country school campus, police say

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Friday morning, Town and Country police received a call to the Principia Lower School campus, where a gun was found inside a 5-year-old’s tote bag.

According to police, a teacher was helping a 5-year-old student in an empty classroom when they discovered the gun inside the child’s bag. Police confirmed that the tote bag and contents inside were immediately confiscated by staff and handed over to the police once they arrived. Authorities said that because of the swift action on part of the staff and police officers, no students were at risk.

Town and Country police are working closely with the school and parents, with authorities stating, “The parents have been fully cooperative, and we are confident that this was an inadvertent incident with no intentions on the part of the student.”

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
motorcycle
Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly looks on as Hank signs his one-day contract.
Boy, 5, signed to one-day contract with Blues
News 4 Afternoon Update: February 17
Away jersey.
St. Louis City SC reveals its new away jersey
Mo capitol
Bill blocking trans medical care for minors working through Missouri Senate, opponents say they were blocked from testifying