1 teen killed, 5 others injured in overnight crash in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teenager died and five other teens were injured when a car crashed into a telephone poll in St. Charles County early Friday morning.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened at New Town Boulevard and Highway B just after 1:30 a.m. All six victims are between the ages of 14-16 and were ejected when the car hit the telephone pole.

One victim died at the scene; the five others inside the car were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police tell News 4.

