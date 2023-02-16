Woodard to Host Hiring Event to Fill 100 Open Positions

St. Louis, MO – Woodard Cleaning and Restoration, a leader in the restoration and cleaning industry, is excited to announce our upcoming hiring event, which will take place on March 4, 2023, from 9am to 2pm. We are seeking to fill 100 open positions across various departments, including construction, restoration, and cleaning.

With a 75-year history of excellence in the St. Louis Region, we are proud to expand our footprint in the community and are eager to identify talented and motivated professionals to join our team. Our company prides itself on providing the highest quality services to our clients and we are confident that the new hires will help us continue this tradition.

The hiring event will take place at our main office located at 9490 Watson Road in Crestwood. Applicants can learn more about our open roles, speak directly with employees, and get a feel for our culture and values. On-the-spot interviews will be available for qualified candidates.

“We are excited to host this event and welcome new members onto our team,” said Maya Morris, People Operations Manager. “As a leader in the industry, we know that our success comes from having a strong team. We look forward to meeting the candidates and finding the right fit for them and us.”

For more information about Woodard, please visit https://woodardjobs.com or follow us on social media https://www.facebook.com/WoodardCareers

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.