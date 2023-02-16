U.S. Assistant A.G. Gupta in St. Louis for group focused on violence intervention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - United States Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta was in St. Louis on Wednesday.

She joined a group focused on violence intervention and prevention, pointing to the need for police and community outreach as a solution.

The Justice Department invested $100 million to support community violence interventions.

This is a two-day event with about 400 attendees from across the country.

