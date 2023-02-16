St. Charles shuts down another water well due to contamination

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles City has shut down another water well at the Elm Point Wellfield due to contamination, city officials tell News 4.

It comes a week after the EPA announced the Ameren Huster Road Substation as the source of contamination in the Elm Point Wellfield. The EPA sampled the Elm Point Wellfield between Jan. 17 and 26, collecting groundwater and soil samples from 17 locations of varying depths. City officials had been insisting for months that the Ameren substation was the source of the contamination.

The shutdown means that six of the city’s seven wells have been shut down; St. Charles City has had water pumped in from St. Louis City daily amid the well shutdowns.

A town hall meeting is being held Thursday to discuss the matter, officials tell News 4. EPA will also be holding a town hall meeting at 6:00 p.m. on February 23 at the St. Charles Borromeo Parish gym.

