St. Charles County man sentenced to 16 years for child porn charge

By Matt Woods
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man who recorded child pornography through a hidden bathroom camera and distributed other child sex abuse material received a 16-year prison sentence Thursday.

More than 400 images and 91 videos of child sex abuse material were found in Scott A. Falkner’s home during a search in March 2021. He had downloaded nearly all of the material from his cell phone. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Falkner also recorded five secret videos of girls ages 10 to 17 in his bathroom.

Falkner, 38, was investigated after he sent messages containing child porn via a messenger app. A tip was later sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Falkner pleaded guilty in January to receiving child porn, which is a felony. He will serve 16 and a half years in prison.

