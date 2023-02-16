Soulard preparing for this weekend’s Mardi Gras celebration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Party tents are already set up ahead of this weekend’s annual Mardi Gras celebration in Soulard.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack Soulard for the day-long event. The Bud Light Grand Parade will start at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium. There are 80 entries in this year’s parade, which has a theme of “That’s Entertainment.”

A map of the routes for the 2023 Mardi Gras celebrations in Soulard. (Soulard)

In addition to the parade on Saturday, there will be a Blues Alumni Experience and a post-parade street party. Click here for more details.

