Soulard preparing for this weekend’s Mardi Gras celebration
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Party tents are already set up ahead of this weekend’s annual Mardi Gras celebration in Soulard.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack Soulard for the day-long event. The Bud Light Grand Parade will start at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium. There are 80 entries in this year’s parade, which has a theme of “That’s Entertainment.”
In addition to the parade on Saturday, there will be a Blues Alumni Experience and a post-parade street party. Click here for more details.
