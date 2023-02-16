Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill filed by United States Senator Josh Hawley would create a $21 million fund to pay for the cleanup of Jana Elementary and other schools dealing with radioactive waste.
News 4 asked Hawley how he plans to fund the bill, considering his party proposes federal spending cuts.
Hawley said that $21 million could pay for a new school. News 4 dug into the costs for building a new school.
Currently, the Francis Howell school district is building a new high school in St. Charles.
The original estimate was $86 million, but the district says that number is closer to $165 million.
