Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill filed by United States Senator Josh Hawley would create a $21 million fund to pay for the cleanup of Jana Elementary and other schools dealing with radioactive waste.

News 4 asked Hawley how he plans to fund the bill, considering his party proposes federal spending cuts.

Hawley said that $21 million could pay for a new school. News 4 dug into the costs for building a new school.

Currently, the Francis Howell school district is building a new high school in St. Charles.

The original estimate was $86 million, but the district says that number is closer to $165 million.

