Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary

A new bill filed by United States Senator Josh Hawley would create a $21 million fund to pay for the cleanup of Jana Elementary.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill filed by United States Senator Josh Hawley would create a $21 million fund to pay for the cleanup of Jana Elementary and other schools dealing with radioactive waste.

Jana Elementary School to close, students will begin virtual learning after radioactive waste found

News 4 asked Hawley how he plans to fund the bill, considering his party proposes federal spending cuts.

Hawley said that $21 million could pay for a new school. News 4 dug into the costs for building a new school.

Currently, the Francis Howell school district is building a new high school in St. Charles.

The original estimate was $86 million, but the district says that number is closer to $165 million.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction vacated
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing...
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing Cardinals broadcasting job
7 Day Forecast Feb. 15
Rain & Storms Tonight, Much Colder Thursday
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing

Latest News

Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
Sen. Josh Hawley proposes bill to help clean up Jana Elementary
Missouri lawmakers consider bill that extends age limit for abuse survivors to sue
Missouri lawmakers consider bill that extends age limit for abuse survivors to sue
Missouri lawmakers consider bill that extends age limit for abuse survivors to sue
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online