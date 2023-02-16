Restraining order granted against woman who berated Latino family

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis Circuit Judge granted a full order of protection against a woman who was caught on camera berating a Latino family at their South City home.

Judy Kline was recently charged with harassing the family after Ring doorbell video of her yelling at the family and threatening them with a hammer surfaced to the public light. The order of protection is valid through Feb. 14, 2024.

A family member gave testimony at a hearing Wednesday, saying that Kline came to the family’s home several times since January 2022. She yelled at the family and claimed they were not U.S. citizens.

The order prohibits Kline from going within 300 feet of the family’s home and from communicating with the family directly or through third parties. She was charged earlier this month with burglary, property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the incidents at the family’s home.

