Pritzker outlines lofty education plans in State of State address, will visit East St. Louis Thursday

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed universal schooling for 3- and 4-year-olds, starting with $440 million to finance 5,000 additional seats this fall, more childcare opportunities and facility construction in his State of the State address.

Pritzker outlined his “Smart Start Illinois” program in his fifth annual State of the State and budget address before a joint session of the House and Senate Wednesday.

Pritzker covered many priorities--from abortion to book banning. Bolstering law enforcement and preventing crime are topics East St. Louis outreach partners Gloria Hicks and Wyvetta Granger looked forward to Wednesday. Both work for Community Lifeline in East St. Louis.

Pritzker discussed pumping millions into social services, which range from homelessness, behavioral health, food insecurity, etc.

“It will take a whole a government-interagency approach to truly provide the care that our children deserve,” Pritzker said.

“The role that I see the government playing is--again--a lot of times it’s definitely going to be financing,” Granger said. “I think the governor is implementing strategies and techniques that will shift the way that Illinois sees the criminal justice system.”

“They don’t want to see people going to jail,” Hick said. “They want to stop it ahead of time.”

“If Illinois was so great, we wouldn’t be losing that many people,” said Illinois Rep. Kevin Schmidt, who represents parts of the Metro East.

Rep. Schmidt pointed out how the state lost more than 100,000 residents from 2021 to 2022. Schmidt said Pritzker still has unfinished business with the Metro East.

“Cahokia Heights--he promised them money for the flooding issue, and then Washington Park also is promised money.”

Pritzker will be at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center in East St. Louis Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss universal preschool in Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.