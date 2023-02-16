Police: One person dead after fatal motorcycle accident on Telegraph Road

Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that resulted in a man’s death Wednesday evening.

Police say the accident happened around 5:55 p.m. at Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road. A man was driving his 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Telegraph Road while another person was driving northbound in a minivan. The 2002 Chevrolet Venture minivan, was turning west onto Baumgartner Road when the Kawasaki entered the intersection, striking the Chevrolet. The man driving the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased after succumbing to his injuries. The other driver was uninjured.

This is an active investigation. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators with information regarding the incident.

