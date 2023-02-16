MoDOT seeking vendor to help homeless living near interstates

Near Interstate 44 and Hampton Street, a homeless encampment sits near an on-ramp, that’s where Christina Barke currently lives.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
“I’m okay with the proposal, but I don’t like how they’re trying to run up all the homeless,” said Barke.

Barke is bound to a wheelchair and tells News 4 that if the state kicks her out her encampment, she has no clue where she’ll go or who will take her.

“The shelter needs to be wheelchair accessible and they need to accommodate each person because right now there are no shelters that accommodate each person individually,” said Barke.

The Missouri Department of Transportation released a bid proposal Wednesday searching for a vendor that can help people living near interstates in Kansas City and find them a short-term home.

The plan could eventually get to St. Louis.

Unhoused people in St. Louis could soon be getting kicked out of those encampments.

A new state law makes it illegal for them to live on state property.

Homeless advocate Sydwell Hajicek has been told the state will be booting those living near Interstate 44 and Hampton in a week and a half.

“Those sweeps are going to be devastating. people have nowhere to go,” said Hajicek.

