Mayor Jones speaks at Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative Grantee Conference

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke Thursday at the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative Grantee Conference in downtown St. Louis.

The conference was organized by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs.

Mayor Jones has given her support for the initiative, asking the community to come together for a common goal. She related the initiative to her growing concerns for her son’s safety.

“For many of us, the reasons why we got into this work is similar. For me, it’s my beautiful 15-year-old 6-foot-5 son, Aiden,” she said. “He’s a freshman in high school and just made the varsity squad on the basketball team, and he’s an honor student. So, I feel like I’m winning in motherhood right now. But, given all of that he still falls asleep to gunshots in our neighborhood at night. I worried about him like any mother worries about their son, especially in 2023.”

The Justice Department contributed $50 million to the grant, bringing the total investment to $100 million.

