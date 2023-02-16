Mayor Jones speaks at Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative Grantee Conference

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke Thursday at the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative Grantee Conference in downtown St. Louis.

The conference was organized by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs.

Mayor Jones has given her support for the initiative, asking the community to come together for a common goal. She related the initiative to her growing concerns for her son’s safety.

“For many of us, the reasons why we got into this work is similar. For me, it’s my beautiful 15-year-old 6-foot-5 son, Aiden,” she said. “He’s a freshman in high school and just made the varsity squad on the basketball team, and he’s an honor student. So, I feel like I’m winning in motherhood right now. But, given all of that he still falls asleep to gunshots in our neighborhood at night. I worried about him like any mother worries about their son, especially in 2023.”

The Justice Department contributed $50 million to the grant, bringing the total investment to $100 million.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in...
Teen who escaped from youth facility in North County taken into custody after chase ends in crash in Kirkwood
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
lamar johnson
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Crash during a police chase in September 2021
WATCH: Convicted felon found guilty of being caught with AR-15-style rifle crashes during St. Louis police chase

Latest News

violence intervention
Mayor Jones speaks at violence intervention conference
Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away
Celebrations will begin on Jan. 6 and conclude February 18.
Soulard preparing for this weekend’s Mardi Gras celebration
A bullet hole in a car in North County
Girl, 9, injured by shrapnel during North County shootout