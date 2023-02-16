Man stabbed on Metro Bus in South City, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was stabbed on a Meto Bus in South City Wednesday afternoon, police and Bi-State tell News 4.

The stabbing happened near the intersection of Alabama and Germania just before 4:00 p.m. Police say a 39-year-old man was stabbed in the head by someone who was sitting near the back of the bus.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

