Man charged after tickling, licking 7-year-old boy’s feet at indoor adventure park, deputies say

According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child...
According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office via WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A man in Georgia was arrested after authorities say he tickled and licked a 7-year-old boy’s feet at an indoor adventure park.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Caurey Rollins, 26, was arrested Wednesday for licking an unknown child’s feet on Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Deputies said the boy’s guardian told them Rollins approached the boy in a fenced-in play area. The victim said Rollins tickled his feet, asked the boy to remove his socks, and then licked both of his feet.

The business owner said Rollins was “unaccompanied” in the building when the incident occurred. However, deputies said Rollins told them he was originally at the adventure park with his family, who had already left before him.

The business owner said security cameras did not capture the incident because the location was out of the camera’s view. Urban Air said it is planning to increase the number of surveillance cameras to cover more areas.

According to jail records, Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in...
Teen who escaped from youth facility in North County taken into custody after chase ends in crash in Kirkwood
lamar johnson
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Crash during a police chase in September 2021
WATCH: Convicted felon found guilty of being caught with AR-15-style rifle crashes during St. Louis police chase
man has to prove he's alive
Illinois man turns to News 4 Investigates to prove he’s alive after credit card stopped working

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
LIVE: Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer gives a first-look at Ursula
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run