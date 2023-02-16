Light Snow/Flurries Possible, Cold Night Ahead

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Light Snow or Flurries possible this evening
  • Temps at or above freezing for most this evening
  • Dry & colder 20s overnight
  • A Cold Friday, then warmer weekend

This Evening: Spots of light snow or flurries possible, mainly from around the St. Louis metro and north. Temps will be above freezing so little to no accumulation expected, but a dusting can’t be ruled out on a bridge or overpass that may be colder. By late evening it’s dry and we drop below freezing then into the 20s overnight.

Thursday night gets cold as skies clear out and lows dip into the mid to low 20s. And Friday is chilly but sunny with a high in the upper 30s.

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry with increasing clouds.

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him just north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday...
Man kills would-be robber at St. Louis gas station, police say
A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia ended in a crash early Wednesday morning in...
Teen who escaped from youth facility in North County taken into custody after chase ends in crash in Kirkwood
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for shocking slavery...
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
lamar johnson
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Crash during a police chase in September 2021
WATCH: Convicted felon found guilty of being caught with AR-15-style rifle crashes during St. Louis police chase

Latest News

Colder With A Sprinkle Or Flurry
Colder With A Sprinkle Or Flurry
7-Day Forecast 2/16/2023
Colder with a sprinkle or flurry
7 Day Forecast Feb. 15
Rain & Storms Tonight, Much Colder Thursday
7 Day Forecast Feb. 15
Rain & Storms Tonight, Much Colder Thursday