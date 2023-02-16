Light Snow/Flurries Possible, Cold Night Ahead

First Alert Weather:

Light Snow or Flurries possible this evening

Temps at or above freezing for most this evening

Dry & colder 20s overnight

A Cold Friday, then warmer weekend

This Evening: Spots of light snow or flurries possible, mainly from around the St. Louis metro and north. Temps will be above freezing so little to no accumulation expected, but a dusting can’t be ruled out on a bridge or overpass that may be colder. By late evening it’s dry and we drop below freezing then into the 20s overnight.

Thursday night gets cold as skies clear out and lows dip into the mid to low 20s. And Friday is chilly but sunny with a high in the upper 30s.

For the Mardi Gras Grand Parade expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s at parade time and warming into the 50s. While it’s a chilly start Saturday, it’s a nice rebound in temperatures and it remains dry with increasing clouds.

