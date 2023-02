ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Boone Center Inc., or BCI, is a non-profit that seeks to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities and their families by providing a choice of productive and fulfilling employment.

Click here to donate to the non-profit.

Meg Brown, VP HR, Cambridge Air Solutions, encourages other companies to give a BCI partnership a shot.

Shane Morrissey is a BCI Skills Center Graduate.

Joe Andrews shares what he likes about his time at the BCI Skills Center.

BCI is a nonprofit in St. Charles County that helps adults with disabilities achieve independence and gainful employment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.